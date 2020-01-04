$8.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will announce sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.24 billion and the lowest is $8.13 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $8.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $24.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.91 billion to $24.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 493.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 588,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after buying an additional 94,558 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,393,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,831,000 after buying an additional 145,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $31.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.