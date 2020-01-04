$8.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report sales of $8.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.29 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $31.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.72 billion to $34.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 130,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 545,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $413,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $4,492,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 75,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT opened at $85.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $89.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

