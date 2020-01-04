$828.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report $828.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $821.23 million to $835.20 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $847.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.32.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $756,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,676,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,237,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,502,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,608,000 after buying an additional 81,778 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,424,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,822,000 after buying an additional 217,835 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,674,000 after buying an additional 186,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.