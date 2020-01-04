$84.38 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce sales of $84.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.01 million and the lowest is $83.97 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $283.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.98 million to $284.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $322.71 million, with estimates ranging from $317.70 million to $327.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

BBCP stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 877.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,136 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $6,218,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $2,798,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 103.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

