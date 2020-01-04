$884.02 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report sales of $884.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $901.00 million and the lowest is $861.98 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $858.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. ValuEngine lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.62. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $97,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,569.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,136 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 921,510 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,123,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after acquiring an additional 192,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

