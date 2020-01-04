Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday.

AAN stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $980,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1,153.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

