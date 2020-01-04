Aave (LEND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.62 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Aave has traded 87.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX and ABCC. Aave has a market cap of $18.69 million and $3.62 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.61 or 0.05941480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Binance, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Alterdice, ABCC, IDEX, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.