Absolute Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $848.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Absolute has a market capitalization of $26,784.00 and $848.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00058705 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00593619 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00236154 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00084835 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001774 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

