Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and DDEX. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $71,311.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, DDEX, YoBit, IDEX, Kyber Network, BitForex, ZBG, CoinBene, CoinExchange, Hotbit, HitBTC and CoinPlace. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

