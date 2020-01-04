AC3 Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AC3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. AC3 has a market cap of $343,706.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

