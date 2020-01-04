AceD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a total market capitalization of $36,637.00 and $60.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005072 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006963 BTC.

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,004,550 coins and its circulating supply is 9,971,550 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

