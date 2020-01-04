Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0357 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $605,676.00 and $6,013.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00065243 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 16,954,400 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

