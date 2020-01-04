Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and LBank. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $309,664.00 and $620,808.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,430.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.01827411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.03063594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00585568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00686599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00064940 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, CoinTiger, HADAX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

