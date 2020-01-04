ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $735,966.00 and $6.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,378,928 coins and its circulating supply is 83,236,917 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

