Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several research firms recently commented on AGRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.75. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.31 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. Analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

