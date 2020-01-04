Adelphoi Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market cap of $93,098.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

