AdEx Price Hits $0.0849 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. AdEx has a total market cap of $7.20 million and $145,282.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Liqui, Upbit, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

