Adshares Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Adshares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $7,894.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,536 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

