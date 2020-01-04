Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADSW remained flat at $$32.95 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 658,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,347. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

