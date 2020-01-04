Adzcoin (ADZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $41,113.00 and $15.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adzcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

