Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Aecom news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 200,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,214,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aecom by 3.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aecom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 148,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Aecom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aecom by 5.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aecom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

ACM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 943,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,522. Aecom has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

