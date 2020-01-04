aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.88 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. aelf has a market capitalization of $29.52 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, DDEX, Allbit and OKEx. In the last week, aelf has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Kyber Network, OKEx, Huobi, AirSwap, CoinTiger, Bithumb, BigONE, Bibox, Hotbit, Tokenomy, DDEX, Kucoin, Allbit, Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Koinex, BCEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

