Aeon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $418.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.25 million and $418.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00683373 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

