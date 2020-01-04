Aeternity Market Cap Reaches $38.60 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $38.60 million and $3.94 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bithumb, OTCBTC and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000678 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 342,623,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,802,663 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BitMart, DragonEX, Crex24, Koinex, Tokenomy, IDAX, Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene, Kyber Network, BigONE, HitBTC, Liqui, Bithumb, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, OKEx, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, HADAX, FCoin and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

