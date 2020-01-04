Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,809,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.