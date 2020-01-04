AgaveCoin (AGVC) One Day Volume Tops $49,802.00

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $22.30 million and approximately $49,802.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AgaveCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AgaveCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

