Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,246 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 460,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.