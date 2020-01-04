Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.33.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 967,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 34.24 and a beta of -0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

