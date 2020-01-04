AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, BCEX, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $75,151.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitForex, BCEX, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Bibox, BtcTrade.im and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

