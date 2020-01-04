Airbloc Price Tops $0.0055 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Airbloc has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and CPDAX. Airbloc has a market cap of $1.38 million and $701,634.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01427189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc.

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, CPDAX, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

