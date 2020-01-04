Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 50.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $2,820.00 and $223.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

