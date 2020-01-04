Aladdin (ADN) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Aladdin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BITKER, BitForex, TOPBTC and CoinBene. Aladdin has a market cap of $8.74 million and $3.74 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aladdin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,356,547,257 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BITKER, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

