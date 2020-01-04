Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $999.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post sales of $999.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $929.86 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Albemarle posted sales of $921.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $71.57 on Friday. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

