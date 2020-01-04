Alchemint Standards (SDS) Achieves Market Cap of $184,158.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $184,158.00 and $3,841.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.01422481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00121294 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

