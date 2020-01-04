Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $116.36 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Algorand has a market cap of $116.36 million and approximately $40.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.01462596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,034,191,254 coins and its circulating supply is 502,919,411 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

