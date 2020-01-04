ALIS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. ALIS has a market cap of $582,072.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ALIS has traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01427189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS launched on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

