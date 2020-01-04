Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,584,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 495,562 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,313 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 139,071 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -275.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

