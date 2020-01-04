Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth $157,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth $48,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 55.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 82,486 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 171.1% in the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth $212,887,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGN stock opened at $191.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.56 and a 200-day moving average of $169.99. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $192.27.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

