AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) vs. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NYSE:PHCF) Head-To-Head Review

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 6.55% 15.18% 15.18% Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AllianceBernstein and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 0 2 0 3.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.37 billion 0.86 $242.39 million $2.67 11.31 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $3.18 million 7.13 -$2.46 million N/A N/A

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

