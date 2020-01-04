ALLUVA (ALV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $68,005.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLUVA token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALLUVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00187434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.01433440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva.

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLUVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLUVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.