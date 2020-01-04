Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,084,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,067,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,384,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 1,929,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,680. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.