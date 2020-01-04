Almeela Achieves Market Cap of $350,086.00 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Almeela has a total market cap of $350,086.00 and $1,139.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Almeela has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Almeela token can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000846 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

