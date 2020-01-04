Almeela (KZE) Price Tops $0.0921

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Almeela has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Almeela has a total market cap of $343,835.00 and approximately $1,159.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Almeela token can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023118 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000849 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

