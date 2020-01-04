Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $13,844.00 and approximately $23,322.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001238 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.