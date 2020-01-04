Alphacat Trading 17.8% Higher This Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $583,408.00 and approximately $75,832.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00187327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.01486748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00123429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io.

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

