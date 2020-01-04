Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

A number of research analysts have commented on PINE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

PINE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.90. 19,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,716. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

