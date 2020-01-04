ALQO Price Tops $0.0121 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. ALQO has a market cap of $783,228.00 and $1,514.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, ALQO has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009201 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005954 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO (XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALQO’s official website is alqo.org. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN.

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

