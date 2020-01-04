Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.50 ($50.58).

ALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €42.64 ($49.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.53. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

