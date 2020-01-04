Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Altaba were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AABA. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altaba by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,362,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,494,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altaba by 53.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 16,247,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,995 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Altaba by 3.5% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 14,904,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,935,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP boosted its holdings in Altaba by 5.7% in the second quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 9,945,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,952,000 after purchasing an additional 537,737 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altaba in the second quarter worth $416,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Altaba alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Altaba from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:AABA opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. Altaba Inc has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.