Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,342 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Amarin by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amarin by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, November 29th. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

